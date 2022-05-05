Business

Twitter announces premium video content at NewFront to woo advertisers

Written by Athik Saleh May 05, 2022, 11:13 am 2 min read

Twitter has also announced partnerships with Revolt and NBCU's iSpot (Photo credit: Twitter)

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has brought many questions about the microblogging site's future to the forefront. One of the most important ones is how the company plans to woo advertisers who don't see eye-to-eye with the more 'free' Twitter. To secure these advertisers, Twitter has announced premium video partnerships at the 2022 IAB NewFront, which usually is a tepid affair for the company.

Context Why does this story matter?

In a recent SEC filing, Twitter admitted the fear of loss of ad revenue as a result of the recent acquisition. Considering the role played by ad dollars in making or breaking a social media platform, that was a huge admission.

This year's NewFront event wasn't just any presentation for the company. It was a presentation for a secure future and that showed.

Cause of worry Advertisers are skeptical about Musk's proposed 'free' Twitter

If Elon Musk does what he has been preaching since he acquired Twitter, we will see a rollback of the platform's content moderation control. This presents a problem to advertisers who are historically averse to being part of a toxic environment. Twitter has always had its issues with divisive speech and misinformation. What's scaring brands is that Musk's takeover will magnify this issue.

New opportunities Twitter trying to win back advertisers with premium video content

Twitter's presentation at NewFronts has never been a grand affair. It has always been behind its rivals when it came to content on offer. It was different this time though. The company was not only pitching content, but it was also convincing disgruntled advertisers that it has enough to retain them as partners. The presentation concentrated on upcoming premium video partnerships.

More content Twitter expands partnerships with Condé Nast and WNBA

Twitter has announced an expansion of its partnership with Condé Nast to cover events such as Red Carpet at Met Gala and Oscar Red Party Carpet. The company is also expanding its partnership with Essence and WNBA. It has also announced a live streaming show in partnership with E! News. Twitter will even launch a pilot program that covers real-time highlights of global events.