Business

Twitter may not remain free for business and government users

Twitter may not remain free for business and government users

Written by Athik Saleh May 04, 2022, 11:23 am 2 min read

Elon Musk has previously suggested slashing the price of Twitter Blue (Photo credit: Getty/Chloe Krammel)

Elon Musk has elaborate plans to make Twitter an app for the 'masses.' According to the tech billionaire, that may involve charging a slight fee for commercial and government users while keeping it free for casual users. The Tesla CEO had also claimed that he would make the microblogging platform more transparent. Twitter is yet to comment on its new owner's statements.

Context Why does this story matter?

No one expected Musk's takeover of Twitter to be a boring affair. But it has proven to be far more interesting.

Open sourcing its algorithm, removal of spam bots, authentication of all humans - the list of actions proposed by Musk to enhance Twitter is long.

We can now add charging businesses/government a fee while keeping it free for others to that list.

Paid service Twitter will always be free for casual users: Musk

Even before he pocketed it, Musk has been talking about Twitter's subscription services. He has now taken it up a notch by suggesting that commercial and/or government users may be charged a slight fee to use Twitter in the future. He cited the downfall of Freemasons who gave away their services for nothing as a prelude to the tweet about charging certain groups.

Information Freemasons are a secretive fraternal organization

For those wondering who Freemasons are, let us introduce you to one of the most secretive organizations ever. It is the world's oldest fraternal organization and includes people from all walks of life. It has its origins in the stonemason guilds of medieval Europe.

Transparency Software for promoting or demoting tweets will be made public

Musk's plan to improve Twitter's reach also includes making the microblogging site more transparent. At this week's Met Gala in New York, he talked about making the social media platform's process of 'promoting or demoting' tweets public. He said that he'd make the software available for public critique. Twitter has always received flak for its secretive nature regarding how tweets are promoted or demoted.