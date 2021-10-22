SC issues notice to ex-Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 12:44 pm

SC issues notice to ex-Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari over the Loni assault case.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Manish Maheshwari, the former head of Twitter's India operations, in connection with a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police. UP Police wants him to appear for questioning in a case involving the assault of an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad earlier this year. Notably, Maheshwari has since been transferred to the United States by Twitter.

Information

Notice issued by bench comprising CJI Ramana, others

The notice was issued by an SC bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP Police, had raised the issue of territorial jurisdiction of the Karnataka High Court.

Context

What is the Ghaziabad assault case?

In June, Abdul Samad Saifi, a 72-year-old man was allegedly abducted, assaulted and forced to chant Hindu deity Ram's name. He claimed he was beaten by Hindu men though the UP Police said there was "no communal angle" to the assault. Besides the attackers, the police booked Twitter India and several people for posting tweets and videos about the incident.

Developments

Maheshwari had moved High Court against UP Police's notices

Maheshwari was summoned multiple times by the UP Police to appear at a Ghaziabad Police station and record his statement in the case. He, however, skipped the summons and moved the Karnataka High Court against the police notices. The court then granted him temporary protection from arrest, a decision which the UP Police challenged in the Supreme Court.

Information

Maheshwari was assigned a US-based role amid the legal battle

In August, Maheshwari was assigned a fresh role based in the US by Twitter. He was shifted to San Francisco as the Senior Director of Revenue Strategy and Operations. Twitter did not specify any reason for the change at that time.

Other cases

Twitter had a tough year in India this year

Twitter India faced several legal cases this year after the company lost its legal protection over non-compliance of the Indian government's new Information Technology rules. Maheshwari was also booked over the display of a distorted map of India on the Twitter website. Last month, the central government told the Delhi High Court that Twitter had complied with the new rules.