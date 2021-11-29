Parag Agrawal to replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Published on Nov 29, 2021, 10:07 pm

Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal will replace Dorsey effective immediately.

Jack Dorsey announced on Monday that he will be stepping down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the microblogging site Twitter Inc. Dorsey will now be replaced by the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Parag Agrawal effective immediately. Agrawal was unanimously appointed the CEO by the board, Dorsey said. Earlier in the day, reports had emerged of Dorsey's expected departure.

Announcement

'Finally time for me to leave'

Dorsey shared his exit on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of a company-wide email with the subject line, "Fly." "After almost 16 years of having a role at our company...from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO...I decided it's finally time for me to leave," the email read. Dorsey said the exit was his decision.