'Cocaine in Cola-Cola' to political neutrality: Understanding Musk's latest tweets

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 28, 2022, 11:25 am 2 min read

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion (Photo credit: Reuters)

Elon Musk's love for Twitter is not an unknown fact. He loves the microblogging platform so much that he even bought it! If anyone thought that buying Twitter would stop the idiosyncratic billionaire from using it much, well, they were wrong. Let us take a look at some of Musk's latest tweets and delve deep into their implications in the broader discourse.

Privacy Twitter DMs to have Signal-like end-to-end encryption?

The messages we send online are always at the risk of being spied on by third parties. However, there are apps like Signal that provide end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and create a safe environment for users. Musk first endorsed Signal in 2021. The new Twitter owner now wants the same level of encryption in Twitter DMs as well to stop spying and hacking.

Musk has always been a fan of Signal

Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Center? An unhappy far right and far left equals political neutrality

One of the biggest challenges that are awaiting Musk at Twitter is to create a politically neutral environment. Considering Twitter's recent track record, it is easier said than done. Musk has a solution to address this and that involves making the far right and far left equally unhappy. Well, if you think about it, that's the easiest solution to address the political neutrality issue.

Political neutrality will make the public trust Twitter again: Musk

For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Free speech Musk attributes Truth Social's success to Twitter censoring free speech

During Donald Trump's presidency, Twitter banned several personalities from the far right. The platform even permanently suspended Trump. He later started another social media platform dubbed 'Truth Social,' which has been on the rise. Musk has attributed the success to the curbing of free speech by Twitter. Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, might be able to turn the tide in Twitter's favor.

Trolling Trump?

Should be called Trumpet instead! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Have fun Maximum fun is the mantra for Musk

Yes, Musk wants to take Twitter to the next level. Yes, he wants to solve the free speech issues and make the platform politically neutral. But do you know what he wants the most? He wants to maximize the fun on Twitter. Well, if his recent tweet about putting cocaine back in Coca-Cola is anything to go by, Twiterati should better buckle up!

The tweet has already amassed over 1.8 million likes

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022