Now, 'Dune: Part Two' will clash with 'Hunger Games' prequel

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 01, 2022, 02:30 pm 2 min read

'Dune: Part 2' goes up against 'The Hunger Games' prequel. (Photo credit: Warner Bros)

We might not head back to the golden planet of Arrakis anytime soon. The blockbuster sci-fi film Dune: Part Two from Warner Bros. has moved its release date to November 17, 2023, instead of October 20, 2023. With this, the film will be going up against the much-awaited The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes which is releasing on the same day.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dune was released on October 22, 2021.

It was one of the highest-grossing films for Warner Bros. studio that year.

Dune reportedly grossed $400M worldwide during the studio's one-year experimental hybrid release plan in which the banner's roster landed simultaneously on HBO Max.

Adding to the film's immense success, Dune was lauded by audiences and critics and was also nominated for 10 Oscars.

Development Production to go underway around September

Warner Bros. studio pushed its release date by a month to target the Thanksgiving holiday, per reports. Considering the popularity of the film, the decision to delay the sequel's release surely makes sense as it would attract more audiences during the holiday season. As for the project's development status, production is scheduled to go underway in Budapest around September this year.

Cast 'Dune: Part Two' has interesting additions to cast

Actors from Dune like Timothee Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Rebecca), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), and Stellan Skarsgard (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen) will reprise their roles. Whereas, new additions—including Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Irulan's father, Emperor Shaddam IV, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, and Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot—will star in the upcoming sequel.

Projects 'Dune: Part Two' will clash with these films

Dune's sequel will clash with Lionsgate's The Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Additionally, the film is also set to clash with Universal Pictures' Trolls 3 and Paramount's Imaginary Friends featuring actors Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Warner Bros. studio also announced that an untitled Godzilla vs. Kong is slated to release on March 15, 2024.