'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' sets Cannes date, R Madhavan exults

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 05, 2022, 05:51 pm 2 min read

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' marks the directorial debut of R Madhavan

Ahead of its July 1 worldwide premiere, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set to get screened at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Helmed by R Madhavan, in his directorial debut, the biographical drama film will be shown on May 19 at 9pm, which is a prime slot for the Palais des Festival premiere. "I'm in a daze!" is how Madhavan described his excitement.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer, who was accused of espionage.

Earlier, Madhavan had said that the film isn't "a commercial venture...it is sort of a national duty and I hope we are able to send the message across."

And, we are sure he would be able to do that.

Quote Madhavan wants to 'make India proud'

Expressing his happiness, Madhavan said, "I'm in a daze! I just started by wanting to tell the story of Nambi Narayanan and I'm unable to believe all that's happening." "As a debut director, my nervousness is making it difficult for me to breathe & all I hope is to make India proud!" he gushed while talking to Variety. Madhavan is playing the titular lead.

Update This is why the film was chosen

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be shown at the Cannes to celebrate the tag of official Country of Honour that has been given to India this year. It is the first time any nation has received this respect. Apart from this film, the trailer for Kamal Hassan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil's Vikram will also be launched on May 18 at the Cannes.

Information Both Cannes and India have a connection this year

While India is into its 75th year of independence, Cannes is hosting its 75th edition. So to celebrate the country, legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's restored version of Pratidwandi will be shown at the Cannes Classics, too. Further, Deepika Padukone is a jury member this time and Ministry of I&B (secretary) Apurva Chandra, Prasoon Joshi, and Shekhar Kapur will participate in an India-centric panel discussion.

Information Know about 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

Meanwhile, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been shot in Hindi, Tamil, and English. It'll also be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya have cameo appearances in Rocketry. At the box office, it faces Aditya Roy Kapoor-led Om: The Battle Within.