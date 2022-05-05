Entertainment

'Yashoda' glimpse: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu caught in a maze?

Ahead of its August 12 theatrical premiere, makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu-led Yashoda shared a short introduction video. Featuring the actor and a white pigeon, the glimpse offers us nothing except a confused Yashoda (Ruth Prabhu) trying to reach out to the bird seated outside her room. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film."

Context Why does this story matter?

Yashoda marks Ruth Prabhu's second theatrical release after Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Vignesh Sivan-directorial did well commercially despite negative reviews.

Before this, she was seen in Jaanu (2020). So, if Yashoda does well, 2022 will remain as a good year for the actor.

Also, she will be seen doing action scenes after The Family Man 2. That's another reason why the wait seems worth.

Observation What does the glimpse offer?

The glimpse starts with a pregnant Ruth Prabhu waking up in what looks like a locked-up room. She cannot apparently understand where she's or how she got there. After a while, she walks toward a window and tries to touch a pigeon seated outside. The camera then zooms out into a maze revealing the film's title while a thrilling music plays in the background.

Anticipation Survival thriller or something AI-based?

Though nothing else is revealed in the video, we can assume that it could be about a woman who fights for survival in a trapped room. Also, the sound effects hint that the film could be based on artificial intelligence and technology may play a big role in it. In other words, we get serious vibes of the Netflix series Black Mirror.

Information Film will be dubbed in other languages, too

Originally shot in Telugu, the upcoming movie will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan have directed and written the project, which also stars Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Meanwhile, Ruth Prabhu has several other projects in her pipeline including her Hollywood project titled Arrangements Of Love, directed by Philip John. She also has the magnum opus titled Shaakuntalam.