Survival tests to photography lessons: Shubhanshu Shukla shares Axiom-4 experience

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared his experiences from the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) . He described the launch as a powerful experience that shook every bone in his body. "You are going from 0km/h to 28,500km/h in 8.5 minutes," he said while recalling the intensity of the lift-off experience.

Career trajectory Mission to ISS described as 'exhilarating' Shukla, who hails from Lucknow, became the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS. He described his mission as "very exhilarating." The astronaut, a decorated test pilot with over 2,000 hours of flying time on advanced fighter aircraft such as Su-30 MKI and MiG-29, was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2006.

Preparation details Training for mission pilot more difficult than mission specialist As a mission pilot, Shukla had to interact with the displays and the capsule itself. He said his training was slightly more difficult than that of a mission specialist. The astronaut underwent extensive training at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, where he learned everything from first aid to engineering maintenance and photography/videography skills for documenting their space experience.

Experimentation Shukla conducted 7 India-led microgravity experiments During his time in space, Shukla conducted seven India-led microgravity experiments in areas such as life sciences, agriculture, space biotechnology, and cognitive research. He also took part in survival tests in a simulated environment and team kayaking off the Mexican coast to foster camaraderie among crew members. "You have to be a team player. If you are not a team player, you are not fit for spaceflight," he stressed.