Survival tests to photography lessons: Shubhanshu Shukla shares Axiom-4 experience
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared his experiences from the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). He described the launch as a powerful experience that shook every bone in his body. "You are going from 0km/h to 28,500km/h in 8.5 minutes," he said while recalling the intensity of the lift-off experience.
Mission to ISS described as 'exhilarating'
Shukla, who hails from Lucknow, became the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS. He described his mission as "very exhilarating." The astronaut, a decorated test pilot with over 2,000 hours of flying time on advanced fighter aircraft such as Su-30 MKI and MiG-29, was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2006.
Training for mission pilot more difficult than mission specialist
As a mission pilot, Shukla had to interact with the displays and the capsule itself. He said his training was slightly more difficult than that of a mission specialist. The astronaut underwent extensive training at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, where he learned everything from first aid to engineering maintenance and photography/videography skills for documenting their space experience.
Shukla conducted 7 India-led microgravity experiments
During his time in space, Shukla conducted seven India-led microgravity experiments in areas such as life sciences, agriculture, space biotechnology, and cognitive research. He also took part in survival tests in a simulated environment and team kayaking off the Mexican coast to foster camaraderie among crew members. "You have to be a team player. If you are not a team player, you are not fit for spaceflight," he stressed.
'India does look really beautiful from space'
Shukla shared a few videos of his training regimen and a small clip of India as seen from space. He said, "And India does look really beautiful. I'm not just saying it because all of us are Indians and we are sitting here, but I think that if you speak to any astronaut who is there on the station...I think it is probably one of the most beautiful sights that you can ever see in your life."