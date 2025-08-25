Guneet, Anurag board Manoj Bajpayee's 'Jugnuma' as presenters

Filmmakers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap have been roped in as executive producers and presenters for Jugnuma, the upcoming film by Raam Reddy starring Manoj Bajpayee . The magical realism drama will be released across India on September 12 through Flip Films. Set in the late 1980s Indian Himalayas, the story follows Dev (Bajpayee), who finds mysteriously burnt trees on his fruit orchard estate.

Festival success The film has already won several awards Jugnuma, Reddy's second feature after his acclaimed 2016 Kannada-language debut Thithi, has already made a mark on the festival circuit. The film premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and went on to win best film at Leeds International Film Festival and a special jury prize at Mumbai's MAMI Film Festival.

Critical acclaim Kashyap lauded Bajpayee's performance Kashyap, who has previously worked with Bajpayee in the acclaimed crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur, lauded the actor's performance in Jugnuma. He told Variety, "The film is deeply humane yet magical in the way it unfolds. And at the center of it, Manoj Bajpayee delivers a performance unlike anything we've seen before." Monga Kapoor also praised Reddy's work, saying he is "one of the most exciting voices in Indian cinema today."

Director's insight Reddy on why he is excited for India release Reddy described the process of making Jugnuma as "a deeply personal journey" that draws from memory, folklore, and history. He expressed his honor at having Kashyap and Monga Kapoor join as presenters. "The film was designed to be a larger-than-life sensory experience... I cannot wait to share that cinematic world with a pan-India audience on September 12," he said.