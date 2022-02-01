Entertainment

'Bhamakalapam' trailer: Priyamani's Telugu OTT debut looks fun, thrilling

'Bhamakalapam' trailer: Priyamani's Telugu OTT debut looks fun, thrilling

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Feb 01, 2022, 12:48 pm 2 min read

Trailer of Bhamakalapam is here! The film, which marks the Telugu digital debut of acclaimed actor Priyamani, will release on February 11 on top Telugu OTT platform aha. Vijay Deverakonda, who will next be seen in Liger, launched the trailer in an event held in Hyderabad. He also shared the same on his social media space. Abhimanyu Tadimeti has directed the project.

Context Why does the story matter?

Priyamani, last seen in Narappa, has always impressed viewers with her nuanced performances.

Her National Award win under the Best Actress category for Paruthiveeran is a testimony to that fact.

In The Family Man series, which marked her overall web debut, she had a pretty meaty role and was stellar in every frame.

So her Telugu digital debut is surely worth looking forward to.

Observation Anupama, a food vlogger, is after an 'egg'

Now let's talk of the 2:03-minute-long trailer. It starts with Anupama (Priyamani), a food vlogger, telling another woman emphatically that her judgment skills are always on point and from her expressions we understand that situation is tense. The next few frames tell us why it is so. It's all about a Faberge egg, worth Rs. 200cr, which gets stolen from a museum in Kolkata.

Details 'A delicious home-cooked thriller,' says the tagline

In the following scenes, we witness a lot of mayhem, witty lines and funny sequences. Like, the conversation scenes between Kollywood actor John Vijay and Priyamani are pretty comical. It seems Vijay will play a pivotal part in this film. The trailer ends with a smart tagline that says, "a delicious home-cooked thriller." We expect the film to be a joyride for sure!

Information Know about the crew of this film

Sudheer Edara and Bogavalli Bapineedu have jointly bankrolled the project under the banner of SVCC Digital. To note, Vishwak Sen's popular Telugu film Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam was also produced by the same firm. Music director Justin Prabhakaran, who has composed the background score for films like Radhe Shyam and Dear Comrade, has given music for this venture, too. Deepak Kumar has cranked the camera.