YouTuber Hindustani Bhau arrested for 'instigating' student protest in Mumbai

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Edited by Pallabi C Samal Feb 01, 2022, 11:05 am 3 min read

Hindustani Bhau has been arrested for allegedly sparking students' protest in Mumbai

Social media influencer Hindustani Bhau has landed in trouble with the law. According to reports, the YouTuber, whose real name is Vikas Fhatak, was arrested along with one other person for allegedly instigating a protest by students in Mumbai. The students were reportedly demanding the cancelation of offline exams for classes 10 and 12 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details Hundreds of students assembled near Education Minister's home

On Monday, several hundred students congregated in Dharavi, Mumbai, which is near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad to protest against offline exams. Thereafter, police found out Fhatak had asked the students to assemble in one of his videos. He was also reportedly present on the scene. Alongside Fhatak, one Ikrar Khan Wakhar Khan was nabbed for his contribution to the protest.

What he said 'Government urging people to remain indoors. Why take offline exams?'

What did Hindustani Bhau say? In a video titled Exams cancel karo. bacho ke jaan ke sath mt khelo warna hoga fir se andolan, the 41-year-old said many people died because of COVID-19 in these two years. "And now the new drama of Omicron has started. What's this? The government is urging people to remain indoors. Then why take offline exams of the students?"

Action Case has been registered against Fhatak, Khan

The video, uploaded on January 24, has over 280K views currently. There, Fhatak noted he would be leading lakhs of students in revolution if his "request" of online exams/exam cancelation isn't heard. A case has been registered against him and Khan under various sections of the IPC, Maharashtra Police Act, the Disaster Management Act and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act.

Protest Police had to reportedly use baton charge to stop students

To stop the students, holding placards and raising slogans, from advancing toward Gaikwad's home, Dharavi Police was reportedly resorted to using a mild baton charge. Apart from the Dharavi assembly, students had come together in huge numbers in various parts of the state as protests erupted in Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Osmanabad on Monday. Such widespread protest has taken the Maharashtra ministry by surprise.

Issue Opposition criticized use of 'lathi' charge on student protesters

As per reports, both Gaikwad and her deputy Bacchu Kadu came to learn about the protest from news channels. Moreover, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, Pravin Darekar, criticized the police for using lathi-charge against the students. He opined that government should actually listen to the cause raised by the students and take proper steps accordingly.