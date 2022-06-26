Entertainment

Trolled over 'Panchang' remark, R Madhavan finally reacts

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 26, 2022, 10:02 pm 3 min read

R Madhavan has clarified his stance on the recent 'Panchang' remark. (Photo credit: Twitter/@ActorMadhavan)

Actor R Madhavan has broken his silence after being trolled on social media for saying ISRO scientists used Panchang (Hindu calendar) for the Mars mission in 2014. His remarks came at a promotional event for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is directed, produced, and written by Madhavan, who is also playing the protagonist. Issuing a clarification on Sunday, he tweeted, "Very ignorant of me."

Definition What is a 'Panchang'?

Panchang, also known as Panchangam, is the bedrock of Hindu culture and contains a tabular account of important dates and calculations, including solar eclipses. It is traditionally used for finding out the auspicious days in a month, including those for weddings, travels, investments, etc.

Context Why does this story matter?

Madhavan is one of those rare public figures who is loved by fans across India and is known for staying miles away from controversies—with the latest event being a rare outlier.

However, in the past, a few celebrities have come under the scanner on social media for "spreading misinformation received over WhatsApp," including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam, Kiran Bedi, and Rajinikanth, among others.

Controversy Madhavan gave the controversial statement at promotional event

On Thursday (June 23), a video began doing rounds on Twitter where Madhavan could be seen speaking in Tamil about the Mars mission, leading to backlash on social media. It was translated from Tamil to English by singer TM Krishna. Madhavan said that since ISRO didn't have the requisite three engines (solid, liquid, and cryogenic), it instead leveraged the information mentioned in the Panchangam.

Twitter Post This is what Madhavan apparently said at the event

The rocket was launched, it went around the earth, moon and Jupiter's moon and ricochet like a play thing and put into Mar's orbit. 🥱🙏 — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 23, 2022

Clarification 'I deserve this,' says Madhavan

Madhavan, while quoting a news report, wrote on Sunday, "I deserve this for calling the Almanac the "Panchang" in Tamil. Very ignorant of me." He also appreciated Indian scientists' accomplishments, saying the Mars mission was "achieved with just two engines." The fans of the 3 Idiots actor quickly showered support, with one Twitter user noting, "This is what makes you different."

Twitter Post Take a look at Madhavan's clarification

🙏🙏I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in tamil. Very ignorant of me.🙈🙈🙈🤗🚀❤️Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission.A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar. 🚀❤️ https://t.co/CsLloHPOwN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 26, 2022

Details 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will release on July 1

Meanwhile, Madhavan's brainchild Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is heading toward a theatrical release on July 1. It is based on the life of ISRO engineer Nambi Narayanan. It received a standing ovation at Marche du Film, the Cannes film market, while its trailer was also screened at Times Square, New York. Superstars Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan also have cameo roles in the film.