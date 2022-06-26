Trolled over 'Panchang' remark, R Madhavan finally reacts
Actor R Madhavan has broken his silence after being trolled on social media for saying ISRO scientists used Panchang (Hindu calendar) for the Mars mission in 2014. His remarks came at a promotional event for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is directed, produced, and written by Madhavan, who is also playing the protagonist. Issuing a clarification on Sunday, he tweeted, "Very ignorant of me."
Panchang, also known as Panchangam, is the bedrock of Hindu culture and contains a tabular account of important dates and calculations, including solar eclipses. It is traditionally used for finding out the auspicious days in a month, including those for weddings, travels, investments, etc.
- Madhavan is one of those rare public figures who is loved by fans across India and is known for staying miles away from controversies—with the latest event being a rare outlier.
- However, in the past, a few celebrities have come under the scanner on social media for "spreading misinformation received over WhatsApp," including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam, Kiran Bedi, and Rajinikanth, among others.
On Thursday (June 23), a video began doing rounds on Twitter where Madhavan could be seen speaking in Tamil about the Mars mission, leading to backlash on social media. It was translated from Tamil to English by singer TM Krishna. Madhavan said that since ISRO didn't have the requisite three engines (solid, liquid, and cryogenic), it instead leveraged the information mentioned in the Panchangam.
The rocket was launched, it went around the earth, moon and Jupiter's moon and ricochet like a play thing and put into Mar's orbit. 🥱🙏— T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 23, 2022
Madhavan, while quoting a news report, wrote on Sunday, "I deserve this for calling the Almanac the "Panchang" in Tamil. Very ignorant of me." He also appreciated Indian scientists' accomplishments, saying the Mars mission was "achieved with just two engines." The fans of the 3 Idiots actor quickly showered support, with one Twitter user noting, "This is what makes you different."
🙏🙏I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in tamil. Very ignorant of me.🙈🙈🙈🤗🚀❤️Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission.A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar. 🚀❤️ https://t.co/CsLloHPOwN— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 26, 2022
Meanwhile, Madhavan's brainchild Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is heading toward a theatrical release on July 1. It is based on the life of ISRO engineer Nambi Narayanan. It received a standing ovation at Marche du Film, the Cannes film market, while its trailer was also screened at Times Square, New York. Superstars Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan also have cameo roles in the film.