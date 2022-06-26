Entertainment

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' gears up to enter Rs. 400cr club

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 26, 2022, 08:30 pm 2 min read

'Vikram' inches closer to Rs. 400cr club! (Photo credit: IMDb)

Superstar Kamal Haasan's Vikram is set to achieve another milestone soon! Vikram was released in theaters on June 3 and has successfully completed its third week at the box office. The film is undoubtedly a massive success and is clearly going to continue its rule for a while. The latest reports even suggest that Vikram is inching its way to the Rs. 400cr club.

Context Why does this story matter?

Besides Haasan, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also features other popular actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Actor Suriya also makes a cameo appearance in the film.

Vikram is reportedly the highest-grossing film in the history of Tamil cinema and has surpassed previous blockbusters like 2.0 and Baahubali: The Conclusion (Tamil).

The film also achieved success in the Telugu states as well as Karnataka.

Tweet Trade analyst Ramesh Bala on film's progress

According to the latest box office collection tally, the film earned around Rs. 225.03cr in India. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share Vikram's box office collection update. He wrote, "KamalHaasan's #Vikram is refusing to slow down at the box office. The film is all set to enter the Rs 400 crore club soon. #IndustryHitVikram #VikramHitlist (sic)."

Twitter Post Take a look at Bala's tweet here

KamalHaasan's #Vikram is refusing to slow down at the box office. The film is all set to enter the Rs 400 crore club soon.#IndustryHitVikram #VikramHitlist — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 25, 2022

Quote Here's what Haasan said about film's success

Superstar Haasan earlier commented on Vikram's success and said, "When I said that 'I can earn Rs. 300 crore in a snap', nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest." "You can see now it's coming (Vikram's box office collection)... I don't want any grand titles. I just want to be a good human being," he added further.

OTT premiere 'Vikram' OTT release details, film's cast

In addition to the aforementioned actors, the Kanagaraj-helmed action-packed thriller also features actors Gayathrie, Vasanthi, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, and Santhana Bharathi who appear in pivotal roles. Moreover, the blockbuster film will soon make its OTT premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8. Vikram will be available to stream in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on the platform.