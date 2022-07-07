Entertainment

'Stranger Things' creators announce spinoff series; launch production house

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 07, 2022

Netflix's hit series 'Stranger Things' is set to get its spinoff.

In an exciting piece of news, the creators of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer, have announced a spinoff of the show. Moreover, the duo, popularly known as the Duffer Brothers, has also launched their own production label house, named Upside Down Pictures. The company's name is an inspiration from the fictional alternate world in their popular series.

The Duffer Brothers' most recent project was the fourth season of Stranger Things on the OTT giant Netflix.

Notably, it is the second series to have crossed one billion hours of views on the streaming platform.

The series took over the internet when it premiered.

So, naturally, when a spinoff of such a popular show is announced, it is definitely a headline-making development.

The Stranger Things spinoff series is reportedly part of a five-project deal that Netflix and the Duffer Brothers have inked. The second one will be a stage play set in the world of Stranger Things, while the third one is a live-action TV adaptation of the Japanese manga and anime series Death Note. A live-action film version of the latter was released in 2017.

The Duffer Brothers and Netflix will also make a series based on Stephen King and Peter Straub's novel The Talisman in collaboration with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Television. Curtis Gwinn will helm the on-screen adaptation of the book. The Duffer Brothers will also create an original series with Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, who created Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

As for the Duffer Brothers' production house, it will be headed by Hilary Leavitt. According to a statement released by the studio, their banner "aims to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up—stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism."