Rubina Dilaik to be part of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' 10?

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 11, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Rubina Dilaik has reportedly given her nod for 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' Season 10.

It looks like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 is going to be bigger and better than all the past seasons! If recent reports are to be believed, popular TV actor Rubina Dilaik has now been roped in to embellish the star-studded program. The celebrity dance reality show is returning after a five-year-long hiatus and will reportedly premiere on Colors TV in September first week.

Confirmation Dilaik has previously done numerous shows with Colors channel

As per a report by ETimes, Dilaik, currently seen in Rohit Shetty-led Khatron Ke Khiladi, has been confirmed for the dance reality show. Prior to this, Dilaik had also won hearts after lifting the coveted Bigg Boss Season 14 trophy in 2021, another reality show that interestingly also aired on Colors TV. Her husband, Abhinav Shukla, had also partaken in the same season.

In the past seasons, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has witnessed the participation of several noted TV actors such as Mona Singh, Prachi Desai, Mouni Roy, and Bharti Singh.

It is modeled along the lines of international shows Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing.

Since Dilaik enjoys a massive fan following, thanks to her notable acting career, her participation should skyrocket the show's TRPs.

This year, the show will be judged by a panel comprising former Jhalak contestant Nora Fatehi, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, and filmmaker Karan Johar. Actor-presenter Maniesh Paul will reportedly return to host the program. So far, the list of confirmed contestants includes actors Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Shilpa Shinde. Probable contestants include Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan, and Shubhangi Atre, among others.

Dilaik is popular on the small screen and made her way to the audience's hearts through the daily soap Chotti Bahu. Shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Jeannie Aur Juju uplifted her career. Dilaik also won immense critical appreciation for playing a trans woman in Shakti - Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She recently stepped into Bollywood with Ardh, co-starring Rajpal Yadav.

5️⃣ saal baad phir ek baar laut aa rahe hai hum! 💃🏻🕺

Iss jhalak ko bilkul bhi mat karna miss! ✨



Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par. pic.twitter.com/7SqqwMaLFZ — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 25, 2022