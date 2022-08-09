Entertainment

All you need to know about 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa S10'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 09, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is returning with Season 10!

Popular reality television show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is gearing up to return with a power-packed Season 10. The show is famous for bringing some of the most notable celebrities from the entertainment industry who come together under one roof to show off their dancing skills. And, the new season, too, will have some interesting contestants. Here's what to expect from Season 10.

Context Why does this story matter?

The reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will be marking its return to television screens after a long hiatus of five years.

Season 9 of the show premiered on July 30, 2016, on Colors TV and was hosted by television host and actor Maniesh Paul whereas actor Jacqueline Fernandez, filmmaker Karan Johar, and choreographers Ganesh Hegde, and Farah Khan were part of the judge's panel.

Contestants Season 10 has an exciting line up of contestants

On Sunday (August 7), the makers dropped teasers featuring the confirmed contestants of Season 10. Among them were Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde5, and Paras Kalnawat. Sharma's was the first promo to come out. The caption read: "Nia Sharma aa rahi hai karne stage ko apni jhalak se transform! (sic)." Additionally, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Shinde's promo was released too.

Information All about the judge's panel, other probable contestants

Adding to the list of contestants, other notable personalities like Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan, and Shubhangi Atre might also be part of the show. As for the judges of this season, filmmaker Johar, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, and former contestant and actor Nora Fatehi are said to be part of the panel. Paul might return as host again.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is similar to the likes of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and ABC's Dancing with the Stars. The first ever season of the popular Indian show aired in 2006 and since then, it has established itself as one of the favorite shows watched and loved by almost everyone. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 will premiere on Colors TV on September 26, 2022.

