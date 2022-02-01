Entertainment

5 reasons why you should stream 'Gehraiyaan' title track now

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 01, 2022, 04:30 pm 3 min read

Are you hooked to 'Gehraiyaan' title track yet? (Photo credit: Twitter/@Viacom18Studios)

The makers of Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan have released the title track earlier on Tuesday. Like the first song from the film, Doobey, the title track has been also composed by OAFF and Savera, with Lothika voicing the number. The MV features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. Here are five reasons why you should be listening to this song right now.

#1 Slow, offbeat tune is almost therapeutic

We have been hearing portions of the tune in the teasers and trailer clips but after listening to the entire song, the sublime, slow effect doesn't lose its charm. OAFF and Savera manage to capture the essence of the sea (which is intricately related to the title and plot of the movie) beautifully in the song. Gehraiyaan will work magic for an introspection session.

#2 Lyrics essay complexity of love displayed onscreen

What uplifts the music are the layered lyrics, wonderfully penned by Ankur Tewari. The words speak of helplessness and loss of control that comes with the feeling of love, something that will be relatable to people of all ages in different senses. Makers must be credited for giving us story-dependent music and not unrelated party numbers that we usually expect from Hindi mainstream cinema.

#3 'Gehraiyaan' video can be treated as separate, meaningful MV

In Doobey, we were left impressed with Chaturvedi and Padukone's chemistry. Here, alongside them, other leads—Panday and Karwa—get prominence as well. And, the personal equations between the characters get clearly translated onscreen sans any dialogue. You can watch the video as a separate MV and it would still make sense. For the ending though, catch the premiere of Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video.

#4 Alisha's body-language with Zain, Karan get compared in poignant sequence

Speaking of characters, in the two-and-a-half-minute video clip, one scene around the 35-second mark is particularly significant. There we see Padukone's Alisha kissing Chaturvedi's Zain. With the snap of a beat, we're taken to Karwa's Karan kissing Alisha. The difference in the body language of the two Alishas speaks ounces. One is subdued, apologetic, and passive, while the other is entranced, passionate, and active.

#5 Treatment of infidelity raises expectation about movie

Bollywood has its way of glorifying problematic traits like infidelity. And, this topic risks the chance of getting romanticized in Batra's directorial but Gehraiyaan's MV provides some assurance that it won't. Understandably, Alisha and Zain keep cheating on their respective partners after coming back from their holiday and they (especially Alisha) never seem to be free of guilt. After all, love is seldom simple.

