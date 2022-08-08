Entertainment

Amazon Prime bags streaming rights of Fahadh Faasil's 'Malayankunju'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 08, 2022, 06:50 pm 2 min read

'Malayankunju' hit the theaters on July 22.

OTT giant Amazon Prime Video announced on Monday that Fahadh Faasil's recently released Malayalam film Malayankunju helmed by director Sajimon Prabhakar will be available on the platform from Thursday (August 11). Sharing the announcement with fans, Prime Video wrote on Twitter, "This survival thriller will have you feeling like this in no time! #MalayankunjuOnPrime, Aug 11 (sic)." Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Faasil, one of the beloved actors of Mollywood, has been delivering back-to-back hits.

His appearance in the recent Tamil blockbuster Vikram led by Kamal Haasan earned him even more fans.

So, his film's OTT arrival is one of the most-awaited updates.

Also, Malayankunju marked AR Rahman's come-back to Mollywood after 30 years, which is one of the main reasons for its popularity.

Quote Here's what Faasil said about 'Malayankunju's OTT debut

Faasil, who turned 40 on Monday, spoke about Malayankunju's OTT debut. He said, "Our industry has been loved by a global audience and we are excited for my fourth collaboration with Prime Video after CU Soon, Joji, and Malik." "I look forward to Malayankunju reaching out to a vast audience and can't wait to hear from a new set of audience," he added.

Information All you need to know about 'Malayankunju'

A survival drama, Malayankunju revolves around a man who gets trapped in a landslide. Faasil plays Anikuttan, an ill-tempered electronics technician whose routine is disturbed due to the arrival of a newborn baby next door. He gets reminded of his past trauma. As he struggles to deal with it, he gets caught in the rubble of a landslide.

Details Where else will we see Faasil next?

Meanwhile, Faasil has a huge list of films that are awaiting release soon. This includes Sherlock, Paalthu Janvar, and Pachuvum Athbhuthavilakkum, among others. It is also anticipated that Faasil will soon join the sets of Pushpa: The Rule led by Allu Arjun. Once the makers of the Tollywood film complete pre-production work, the Sukumar directorial is expected to be rolled out.