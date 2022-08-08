Is all finally well between Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen?
Television actors Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are no strangers to headlines, thanks to their infamous on-again-off-again relationship. For the past several weeks, the allegedly estranged couple has been making news due to rumors of their split and an ugly public spat that dominated social media. However, a recent post by Sen suggests that things might be back on track for them! Dive in.
Sen uploaded a lovely photo with Asopa on his Instagram account on Sunday, in which the duo looked happy and at peace. To recall, a few days ago, Asopa had also uploaded some photos on her account in which she had applied sindoor, which gave their fans hope that trouble in their married life has perhaps finally come to a close.
In July, the duo opened up about their decision to end their marriage. Chopra had revealed that she sent the legal notice for divorce on June 7 and Sen had "been spreading lies" about her, "damaging her reputation." Sen, on the other hand, had his share of allegations too, and told the media that his wife didn't tell him about her first marriage.
Asopa and Sen had a whirlwind romance and got married on June 7, 2019, after four months of dating. Later on, they hosted a ceremony in Goa that was graced by several friends and family members. Speculations about their split first flared up in 2020 when they reportedly unfollowed each other on social media. The couple welcomed their first child—a daughter—in 2021.
Asopa has been a part of several daily soaps on Hindi television such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, among others. Sen, on the other hand, is an actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother. Besides acting, he's also a model and entrepreneur. He runs the channel World of Rajeev Sen on YouTube.