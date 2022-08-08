Entertainment

Is all finally well between Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen?

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 08, 2022, 05:55 pm 2 min read

Everything might finally be well between Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen. (Photo credit: Instagram/@rajeevsen9)

Television actors Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are no strangers to headlines, thanks to their infamous on-again-off-again relationship. For the past several weeks, the allegedly estranged couple has been making news due to rumors of their split and an ugly public spat that dominated social media. However, a recent post by Sen suggests that things might be back on track for them! Dive in.

Photo Earlier, Asopa's post had seemingly hinted at reconciliation, too

Sen uploaded a lovely photo with Asopa on his Instagram account on Sunday, in which the duo looked happy and at peace. To recall, a few days ago, Asopa had also uploaded some photos on her account in which she had applied sindoor, which gave their fans hope that trouble in their married life has perhaps finally come to a close.

Instagram Post Take a look at the post here

Instagram post A post shared by rajeevsen9 on August 8, 2022 at 4:04 pm IST

Looking back Pair had leveled up numerous allegations against one another

In July, the duo opened up about their decision to end their marriage. Chopra had revealed that she sent the legal notice for divorce on June 7 and Sen had "been spreading lies" about her, "damaging her reputation." Sen, on the other hand, had his share of allegations too, and told the media that his wife didn't tell him about her first marriage.

Relationship timeline The rumors of couple's split first surfaced in 2020

Asopa and Sen had a whirlwind romance and got married on June 7, 2019, after four months of dating. Later on, they hosted a ceremony in Goa that was graced by several friends and family members. Speculations about their split first flared up in 2020 when they reportedly unfollowed each other on social media. The couple welcomed their first child—a daughter—in 2021.

Careers What are the two individuals known for?

Asopa has been a part of several daily soaps on Hindi television such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, among others. Sen, on the other hand, is an actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother. Besides acting, he's also a model and entrepreneur. He runs the channel World of Rajeev Sen on YouTube.