Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen's divorce turns messy with mutual allegations

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 01, 2022, 07:08 pm 2 min read

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot on June 7, 2019 but are now headed for divorce.

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen's brother actor Rajeev Sen and television actor Charu Asopa have opened up about their decision to end their marriage. Asopa revealed during an interview that she had sent the notice on June 7. During the chat, she alleged that her estranged husband has been spreading lies about her, damaging her reputation. Separately, Rajeev had his share of allegations to level.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rumors about their separation surfaced in 2020.

It started when the former couple unfollowed each other on their social media profiles.

They also went on to remove photos from their Instagram accounts.

Following that, they reportedly reunited and tried to work things out.

But now, they have announced that they have decided to part ways, and allegations are coming up from both parties.

Quote 'Rajeev is spreading lies about me'

In her interview with ETimes Asopa said, "I didn't want to talk about the problems in our marriage, but I have been forced to talk about it now because Rajeev is spreading lies about me, which is damaging to my reputation." "Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process," the daily quoted her as saying.

Details Rajeev accused Asopa of hiding her previous marriage

Rajeev, on the other hand, told portals that Asopa hid the news about her first marriage. "Practically no one barring those from her hometown, Bikaner (Rajasthan), knew about her first marriage," he said. "I would have accepted it with respect if she would have told me about it before getting married." Asopa dismissed Rajeev's accusation that he didn't anything about her previous marriage.

Information Rajeev and Asopa tied the knot in 2019

Alleging that Rajeev has "trust issues," Asopa said that she did not want their daughter to grow up in a toxic environment. Rajeev and Asopa tied the knot on June 7, 2019, after briefly dating for four months. Later, they hosted a grand reception in Goa. They welcomed their daughter in 2020. Rajeev earlier got married in 2007 and got separated in November 2016.