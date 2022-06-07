Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor birthday: Looking at TV czarina's 5 career milestones

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 07, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Ekta Kapoor turns 47 today. Happy birthday! (Photo credit: Instagram/@ektarkapoor)

Dubbed the "Queen of Indian Television," Ekta Kapoor needs no introduction. The Balaji Telefilms head honcho is credited with revolutionizing Hindi television, launching several actors, and backing risky projects. In an industry where star kids often receive flak, Kapoor has laboriously built her own path despite having a superstar father: Jeetendra. On her 47th birthday, let's look at her career milestones.

#1 Initial failures and first success

The director-producer started her career at the young age of 17 and interned with ad and feature filmmaker Kailash Surendranath. Once she came on board Balaji Telefilms as a producer, she was met with harsh rejection one after the other, and six of her pilot (first episode) ideas were declined flat out. Finally, she tasted success with the classic 1995 ensemble sitcom Hum Paanch.

#2 Connection with the letter 'K'

Kapoor ruled television in the 2000s with a slew of successful Hindi TV shows that are still loved by many and remembered for their gripping storylines and frequent twists. Interestingly, she gravitated strongly toward the letter "K" and produced multiple soap operas with titles beginning with this letter. Examples include the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kalash, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.

#3 Her entry into films

It was a gradual progression for Kapoor to venture into filmmaking/production after establishing a distinctive reputation on television. Her first film as a producer was Govinda-led Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001). Her love for the letter continued with Kucch To Hai and Krishna Cottage. She was lauded for bankrolling Love Sex Aur Dhoka (2010), which was initially deemed "inappropriate" for Indian audiences.

#4 She has turned mentor for several new actors

Not only did Kapoor make a name for herself in the industry, but has also been instrumental in providing a launchpad for several actors who gradually rose to nationwide success. Notably, several of them came from non-filmy backgrounds. For instance, she launched the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta, Karan Singh Grover in Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, and Jay Bhanushali in Kayamath.

#5 Kapoor's accolades, groundbreaking records

Kapoor has been shattering the glass ceiling for decades, cementing herself in a hitherto male-dominated industry. She has reportedly produced over 130 Hindi soap operas, including Kundali, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kalash, and Kesar. Recipient of the Most Powerful Woman in Indian Business Award, she dipped her toes into the OTT ocean with ALTBalaji in 2017. In 2020, she was felicitated with the Padma Shri.