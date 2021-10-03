'Jodha Akbar' actress Manisha Yadav dies of brain hemorrhage

'Jodha Akbar' actor Manisha Yadav is no more

Television actress Manisha Yadav, who appeared as Salima Begum on Balaji Telefilms' popular historical romantic drama Jodha Akbar, is no more. Reportedly, the actress suffered a brain hemorrhage leading to her untimely demise on Friday. Learning about the star's sudden death, her co-star Paridhi Sharma, who played the titular character Jodha in the serial, took to her Instagram handle to pay tribute. Here's more.

'This news is so heartbreaking,' says Paridhi Sharma

"This news is so heartbreaking. RIP @manisha_mannu," Sharma wrote on Instagram. During an interaction with a leading daily, Sharma also revealed she was not in constant touch with the late actress after their show went off the air. However, she said they have a WhatsApp group called Mughals and all the actresses who played Akbar's begums in the show are part of it.

The actress was a mother to a one-year-old son

Moreover, Yadav was a mother to a one-year-old baby boy. In July, Yadav shared pictures of her son on his first birthday. "Happy 1st Birthday my precious baby!!! My little rainbow boy... you have been such a light in my life during a season of a hard year. I'm so blessed and thankful to be your mumma," the actress had posted on Twitter.

'My heart goes out to her family,' says Sharma

Talking about her co-star, Sharma further said, "Her energy was always high and she was a chirpy person. We had a great time shooting together for the show." "I remember she was always full of life. Hearing about her death is really saddening for me and what's even more bothering is that she has a one-year-old baby. My heart goes out to her family."