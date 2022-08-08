Entertainment

'Alina of Cuba': Fidel Castro's daughter supports James Franco's casting

'Alina of Cuba': Fidel Castro's daughter supports James Franco's casting

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 08, 2022, 05:46 pm 2 min read

All about James Franco's controversial casting in 'Alina of Cuba.'

Hollywood actor James Franco was roped in to play the role of former communist leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro in Alina of Cuba. Ever since the announcement was made, netizens were enraged to have Franco essay the role of Castro as the actor was accused of five counts of sexual misconduct allegations in 2018. Now, Castro's daughter has shown her support for Franco's casting.

Context Why does this story matter?

Franco's casting as the Cuban leader has been a controversial topic for many.

The upcoming biopic would be one of the first notable roles for the Golden Globe-winning actor ever since his career took a major hit after the sexual misconduct allegations.

Moreover, the move also enraged the Latinx community as Latinx actors were not cast in the film.

Quote Fernandez: 'I find the selection of the cast amazing'

Amidst the controversies, Alina Fernandez, Castro's daughter on whom the biopic is based, defended Franco's casting as her father. She spoke to Deadline and said, "James Franco has an obvious physical resemblance with Fidel Castro, besides his skills and charisma. I find the selection of the cast amazing." "The project is almost entirely Latino, both in front and behind the camera," she added.

Remark John Leguizamo opened up on exclusion of Latinx actors

Previously, Colombian actor John Leguizamo had taken to Instagram to speak about the exclusion of Latinx actors and wrote, "I don't got a prob with Franco but he ain't Latino! (sic)." In a follow-up video, he talked about how he grew up in an era where "Latin people couldn't play Latin people on film" adding, "We couldn't play our own roles."

Instagram Post Watch the video here

Instagram post A post shared by johnleguizamo on August 8, 2022 at 4:04 pm IST

Information All about film's crew, premise, more

The biopic Alina of Cuba is helmed by Miguel Bardem who will document the events in the life of Castro's illegitimate daughter who was unaware that she was the Cuban dictator's child until she turned 10. Apart from the upcoming title, the 127 Hours actor also announced his role in Bille August's post-World War II drama Me, You last month.