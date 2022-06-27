Entertainment

#AbortionRuling: Olivia Rodrigo sings 'F—You!'; Green Day singer renounces citizenship

Singer Olivia Rodrigo has become the latest Hollywood celebrity to lambast the US Supreme Court over its recently announced and heavily controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. This decision now allows US states to act as per individual discretion and ban abortions. Performing at England's Glastonbury, she named all five Supreme Court judges and said, "I am heartbroken about what happened in America."

The overturning of Roe v. Wade came on Friday (June 24), canceling the federal right to abortion.

It has birthed nationwide conflict and deepened tensions in the US, sparking the pro-life vs pro-choice debate.

Now, American states can determine their laws regarding abortion.

Currently, 22 states have made abortions "illegal" or have "trigger laws" and can put an end to abortions within 30 days.

The 19-year-old, while performing in front of thousands, expressed her fury. Calling herself "devastated" and "terrified," she said, "so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this." She then "dedicated" the next song to the five justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. "We hate you! We hate you," shouted the Happier singer.

olivia rodrigo: “so many women and so many girls are gonna die because of this” no sugarcoating at all! as it SHOULD BE! and then proceeding to call out the 5 members of the Supreme Court!! pic.twitter.com/rv3R6p39Cu — caro (@jelousyliv) June 25, 2022

Not only did Rodrigo blast the justices, but she also went on to perform F—You with its original singer, Lily Allen, the guest star at the music festival. "This is actually my first Glastonbury and I'm sharing this stage with Lily, this is the biggest dream come true." Previously, singers Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers had used the same stage to decry the decision.

Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong also attacked the ruling during a London concert on Friday. He announced his decision to "renounce" his US citizenship and said, "F**k America." "There's too much f*****g stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f*****g excuse for a country," he said, adding that the English will "get a lot of him in the coming days."

Rodrigo and Armstrong aren't the only Hollywood celebrities to be vocal in the wake of the controversial ruling. Actor Patricia Arquette tweeted, "This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster," while a furious Danny DeVito wrote, "Supreme Court my a**." American drag queen Shea Coulee didn't mince their words either. "I am so ashamed of the direction this country is going," they tweeted on Friday.