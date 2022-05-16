Entertainment

Billboard Music Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Ye, Drake dominate gala

Billboard Music Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Ye, Drake dominate gala

Written by Yvonne Jacob Edited by Shreya Mukherjee May 16, 2022, 01:16 pm 3 min read

A look at the biggest winners from the Billboard Music Awards 2022

The Billboard Music Awards saw some of the greatest artists being honored for their talent. From Taylor Swift to Kanye West, and Olivia Rodrigo to BTS, many artists were announced as the big winners of the night. The Billboard Music Awards 2022 was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 15. Here's a look at all the winners.

Details Rodrigo took home multiple wins, including Top Female Artist

The night kicked off with rapper West, now known as Ye, and Rodrigo, winning six awards during a non-televised event on Sunday. Rodrigo won Top New Artist, and also Top Female Artist, beating the likes of other celebrated singers such as Doja Cat, Adele, Dua Lipa, and Swift. The Driver's License singer emerged as the biggest winner with seven trophies under her belt.

Rap Rappers Ye, Drake were among the big winners

Drake won the Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Rap Album for his Certified Lover Boy. Being the most decorated winner in history with 34 wins, he bagged five wins. Ye, on the other hand, won Top Christian Artist for the first time and claimed Top Gospel Artist and Gospel Song trophies for three years consecutively. He won six trophies.

Details The Kid LAROI, Silk Sonic bagged their first BBMAs wins

Stay singers The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber both took home five awards. The duo Silk Sonic took home their first award for Top R&B Song (Leave The Door Open). Doja won four trophies, including Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Female Artist. Another big name, Swift had to settle with four awards this year, while Bad Bunny bagged two awards.

Do you know? 14-year-old Mari Copeny honored; Mary J. Blige won Icon Award

BBMAs honored 14-year-old youth activist Mari Copeny, aka "Little Miss Flint," with the third annual Billboard Music Awards Changemaker award for her "efforts in the fight for clean water." The "Queen of Hip-Hop and Soul," Mary J. Blige accepted the Icon Award from Janet Jackson.

Information BTS broke this record this year

In a huge win, BTS broke the 17-year record set by Destiny's Child to become the group with the most Billboard Music Awards wins in history. BTS won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for their song Butter. Notably, BTS has won an award at every Billboard Music Awards since 2017. BTS currently has 12 Billboard Music Awards trophies.