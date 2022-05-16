Billboard Music Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Ye, Drake dominate gala
The Billboard Music Awards saw some of the greatest artists being honored for their talent. From Taylor Swift to Kanye West, and Olivia Rodrigo to BTS, many artists were announced as the big winners of the night. The Billboard Music Awards 2022 was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 15. Here's a look at all the winners.
The night kicked off with rapper West, now known as Ye, and Rodrigo, winning six awards during a non-televised event on Sunday. Rodrigo won Top New Artist, and also Top Female Artist, beating the likes of other celebrated singers such as Doja Cat, Adele, Dua Lipa, and Swift. The Driver's License singer emerged as the biggest winner with seven trophies under her belt.
Drake won the Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Rap Album for his Certified Lover Boy. Being the most decorated winner in history with 34 wins, he bagged five wins. Ye, on the other hand, won Top Christian Artist for the first time and claimed Top Gospel Artist and Gospel Song trophies for three years consecutively. He won six trophies.
Stay singers The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber both took home five awards. The duo Silk Sonic took home their first award for Top R&B Song (Leave The Door Open). Doja won four trophies, including Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Female Artist. Another big name, Swift had to settle with four awards this year, while Bad Bunny bagged two awards.
BBMAs honored 14-year-old youth activist Mari Copeny, aka "Little Miss Flint," with the third annual Billboard Music Awards Changemaker award for her "efforts in the fight for clean water." The "Queen of Hip-Hop and Soul," Mary J. Blige accepted the Icon Award from Janet Jackson.
In a huge win, BTS broke the 17-year record set by Destiny's Child to become the group with the most Billboard Music Awards wins in history. BTS won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for their song Butter. Notably, BTS has won an award at every Billboard Music Awards since 2017. BTS currently has 12 Billboard Music Awards trophies.