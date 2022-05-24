Entertainment

Heard lost $50M due to Depp's 'fake' domestic violence claims

Written by Isha Sharma May 24, 2022, 07:13 pm 3 min read

Judge Penney Azcarate is expected to hear final arguments in the Depp-Heard row on Friday.

The defamation trial between ex-spouses Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has entered its final week. On Monday, an industry expert testified that Heard lost out on around $50M due to claims that she was faking the domestic abuse allegations. Contrary to previous reports, Depp didn't take the stand but his former girlfriend model Kate Moss will reportedly testify on Wednesday. Here are the highlights.

#1 Heard was on 'precipice of great career' but...

The entertainment consultant, Kathryn Arnold said Heard suffered a humongous financial loss amounting to $45M to $50M on account of canceled films and brand deals during her messy divorce. Arnold compared the 36-year-old actor's career to her contemporaries, suggesting her career's trajectory would have looked different if she wasn't defamed. The actor "was on the precipice of a great career," according to Arnold.

#2 'Depp couldn't have lost his fingertip the way he described'

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Moore took the stand on Monday and said that it was unlikely that Depp lost the tip of his middle finger the way he described in his testimony. He also said that "his fingernail remained intact" and if Depp's claims were true, there must have been some cuts on the rest of his hand. Notably, Moore hadn't treated Depp's injury.

#3 'Depp's behavior consistent with perpetrator of intimate partner violence'

One of Heard's witnesses, psychologist Dr. David Spiegel observed that Depp's behavioral traits were consistent with someone who has both substance use disorder and can perpetrate intimate partner violence (IPV). He noted that about 40-60% of IPV cases occur in an inebriated state. Depp's legal team, however, denied his claims stating that he derived conclusions without directly contacting the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

#4 Depp hurt his own career, not Heard's 'Washington Post' article

Arnold also told the jurors how Depp's career nosedived due to his actions, not Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Actions like his 2020 The Sun lawsuit, which Depp lost after the judge found that the publication's accusations of him being a "wife-beater" were "substantially true." She added that it was difficult for productions like Disney to continue with Depp due to abuse allegations.

#5 When woman yelled, 'Johnny, this baby is yours!'

Several fans have camped outside the Fairfax Country courthouse since Day 1. One such fan had to be removed from the court when she shouted from the gallery, "Johnny, I love you!" While Depp waved at her, she created a hysterical ruckus when she held a baby up and cried, "This baby is yours!" Security personnel was quick to show her the way out.