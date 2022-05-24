Entertainment

Rajeev Ravi's 'Kuttavum Shikshayum,' 'Thuramukham' book back-to-back release dates

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 24, 2022, 06:00 pm 2 min read

While 'Kuttavum Shikshayum' will be released on Friday, 'Thuramukham' will come out on June 3.

It's Rajeev Ravi versus Rajeev Ravi! Two of the Malayalam director's movies—Kuttavum Shikshayum and Thuramukham—are gearing up for release one after the other. While the former, a police drama, is set to be released on Friday, the latter is a period film and will hit the theaters on June 3 (next Friday). Trailers of both the movies were also released on consecutive days recently.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ravi, a noted cinematographer, has directed three films so far, namely Annayum Rasoolum (2013), Njan Steve Lopez (2014), and Kammatti Paadam (2016).

All three films were lauded by fans and critics alike.

And after a break of about six years, Ravi is back on the big screens.

So, the simultaneous release of two of his films makes his return all the more exciting.

Information All you need to know about 'Kuttavum Shikshayum'

Featuring Asif Ali in the lead, Kuttavum Shikshayum also has Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sharaf U Dheen, and Senthil Krishna in supporting roles. It is reported that the film will be based on a jewelry heist that took place in Kasargod's Kudamkuzhi. Notably, Sibi Thomas, the circle inspector of police, vigilance, and anti-corruption bureau, Kasaragod, has co-written the script along with Sreejith D.

Twitter Post Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap presented 'Kuttavum Shikshayum' trailer

Details Separately, Nivin Pauly is leading 'Thuramukham'

Coming to the next film, Thuramukham will be set between 1923 and 1957, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead. It will revolve around harbor workers of Kochi's Mattancherry and their protests against the infamous Chappa system. Thuramukham is based on a play of the same name penned by KM Chidambaram. Notably, the screenplay for the movie has been developed by his son Gopan Chidambaram.

Facts Earlier, 'Thuramukham' was premiered at International Film Festival Rotterdam

The trailer for Thuramukham was released on Sunday. But the movie is already going places. Earlier this year, it was screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) which commenced on January 26. Besides Pauly, the film also stars Sudev Nair, Nimisha Sajayan, and Poornima Indrajith. Other Malayalam films that were screened at the festival were Fahadh Faasil's Chavittu, and Krishnendu Kalesh's directorial, Prappeda.

Twitter Post 'Rebellion is around the corner'