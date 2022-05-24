Entertainment

Mutilated body of 'missing' Haryanvi singer found, two arrested

Written by Isha Sharma Edited by Shreya Mukherjee May 24, 2022, 04:15 pm 3 min read

Missing Haryanvi singer's body was found in Rohtak on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, the Haryana Police found the body of a singer in Rohtak. Identified as Sangeeta, the Haryanvi singer used to reside in Delhi and was missing for 12 days. Her body was mutilated and subsequently buried near a highway. The singer was last seen on May 11, three days after which, her family had lodged an abduction complaint. Two have been arrested.

Statement This is what Meham Police said

In an official statement, Meham Police's SI Vikas said, "We received a mutilated body last evening (Sunday), it couldn't be identified. We later found that an FIR u/s 365 IPC was filed in this matter at Jaffarpur PS, Delhi." He added that it seemed that she was strangled to death. Reportedly, the victim "had no clothes on except her underwear" when she was found.

Investigation Two accused disclosed their plan to kill Sangeeta during interrogation

The singer's family had accused two individuals—Ravi and Anil—of kidnapping and murdering her. Later, the duo confessed to having conspired to kill Sangeeta during interrogation, per the Delhi Police. Apparently, they had called her to Bhiwani, Haryana, on the pretext of shooting a music video, after which, they drugged and murdered her. Both accused hail from Rohtak's Meham area and knew the victim beforehand.

FIR Deceased had previously filed rape case against one accused

Notably, the deceased had filed a rape case against Ravi, who used to be her colleague. The two accused were arrested after conducting several raids on May 21 (Saturday), said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary, per The Indian Express. They have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and Section 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence) under the Indian Penal Code.

Investigation Another accused was sent on five-day remand

Working in tandem with the Meham Police, Anil was arrested by the Delhi Police and sent on a five-day remand. The singer was identified based on an autopsy that was conducted shortly after the crime's discovery. After the postmortem, the reins of the case will be transferred to the Delhi Police. The body is presently at a medical facility in Rohtak, per ANI.

Developments Complaints of dereliction of duty came up against the police

The deceased's family has accused the authorities of not carrying out their duties properly, alleging that although the missing complaint was filed on May 14, the FIR wasn't registered until May 22. "By looking at the body, it seems like she was raped. The conspiracy has been carried out by Ravi; we demand that everyone involved be arrested and hanged," said the deceased's sister.

Protests 'Had there been timely action, she would have been alive'

Reportedly, the victim belonged to the Dalit community. On Monday, the Dalit activist group Bhim Army joined the family in a protest in front of Delhi's Jaffarpur Police Station, demanding fast action. Bhim Army's chief, Chandrashekhar Azad wrote on Twitter, "The police kept on misleading the family to save the criminals. Had there been timely action, she would have been alive today."