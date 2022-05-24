Entertainment

'Kushi' shooting: Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda not injured, producer clarifies

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 24, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have not sustained injuries while shooting for 'Kushi.'

Multiple reports surfaced on social media on Monday stating that actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda had sustained injuries while shooting for Kushi. On Tuesday, a statement from the upcoming film's producer BA Raju's team confirmed that no such accident took place. They urged fans not to believe in rumors as well. The actors are yet to release statements regarding the same.

Context Why does this story matter?

It was rumored that the actors injured their backs after falling off their cars.

The rumor surfaced after a crew member of the film, who was allegedly present during the so-called accident spoke about it.

So, this official clarification is the need of the hour as the actors' fans have been sharing the fake news on social media, asking for updates about their status.

Quote 'There is no truth in this news'

Raju's team wrote on Twitter, "There are reports that Vijay Deverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi. There is no truth in this news." "The team returned to [Hyderabad on Monday] after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Don't believe such news." A picture of Deverakonda, actor Vennela Kishore, and director Shiva Nirvana traveling in a car was also shared.

Twitter Post Here's the tweet

Fake news alert :"There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie.There is no truth in this news.

The entire team returned to Hyd yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir.Dont believe such news" — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) May 24, 2022

Origin What did the fake news say?

It was reported that the accident happened in Kashmir's Pahalgam when the lead actors were shooting a "tough" stunt scene. "Both the actors had to run [to] a vehicle over the rope tied on both sides of the Lidder river (sic)," a crew member told Hindustan Times. "The vehicle fell down into the deep water and both injured their backs," they had added.

Information All you need to know about 'Kushi'

The makers had revealed earlier this month that Kushi will hit the theaters on December 23. It will star Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Ali, Rohini, and Kishore in important supporting roles. Touted to be a romantic drama, Kushi will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Reportedly, the film will be based on Mani Ratnam's 1992 Tamil romantic drama Roja.