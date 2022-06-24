World

US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 24, 2022, 08:38 pm 1 min read

The ruling is being seen as a momentous victory for Republicans and conservatives.

The US Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had been in place for nearly 50 years and gave women constitutional and legal rights to an abortion. This means that the constitutional right to abortion has been ended by the court. The court, in a 6-3 ruling, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks.

Ruling What was the 1973 Roe v. Wade judgment?

In the 1973 Roe v. Wade case, the US Supreme Court had ruled that access to abortion is a woman's constitutional right. Moreover, in Planned Parenthood v/s Casey (1992), the top court upheld the right to have an abortion that was established in Roe v. Wade ruling until the fetus is viable outside the womb, which is around 22 to 24 weeks of gestation.