5 most controversial Hollywood films of all time

These Hollywood movies stirred up all sorts of controversies.

Since the inception of cinema, numerous films have gone under the scanner and sparked controversies due to multiple reasons. While some aroused disapproval due to the usage of explicit, obscene content, others were frowned upon due to the cold-blooded portrayal of sensitive topics. Here are five such Hollywood films where controversies did all the talking. Let's get the ball rolling.

#1 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

This Hollywood classic is best remembered for its portrayal of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, one of the most fiendish cinematic serial killers. However, it also drew flak from the LGBT community for the portrayal of Buffalo Bill, claiming that the character was deliberately portrayed as bisexual and transsexual. Director Jonathan Demme had clarified that the character wasn't meant to be gay/trans but "profoundly damaged."

#2 'Life of Brian' (1979)

Throughout human history, religion has been an incredibly soft spot and any debatable comment about religious figures divides audiences. In Life of Brian, a man who shares his birthday with Jesus Christ is mistaken to be the Messiah. Upon release, the film was targeted as blasphemy and eventually banned by 39 local authorities in England, Ireland, and some other nations.

#3 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Stanley Kubrick's magnum opus, A Clockwork Orange, invited the wrath of critics and audiences alike. Controversial for the way it depicted grotesque, macabre violence, the film was once X-rated in the US, and American Roman Catholics were not allowed to watch it. Called "immoral" and "offensive," the Malcolm McDowell starrer was banned and censored, and its debatable depiction of a seasoned criminal raised eyebrows.

#4 'The Shining' (1980)

Another entry for Kubrick. The Shining is an iconic horror film but its legacy was tainted by the stressful experience of actor Shelley Duvall, who spoke about the toll the filming process had on her. Stephen King, whose novel served as inspiration, also expressed his dissatisfaction, saying the film's protagonist was a "raving madman," while the book is about his descent into lunacy.

#5 'I Love You, Daddy' (2017)

This film earns a spot here both because of its plot and the director's personal life. The storyline follows a teenager (Chloe Grace Moretz), who falls in "love" with an older man (John Malkovich). The undertones of pedophilia turned even more sinister when the director Louis CK was alleged of sexual misconduct and the film's distributor, The Orchard, pulled it from release.