Top 5 Hollywood films celebrating female friendships

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 24, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Whether they are an average group of friends or bandits, Hollywood has given us some of the most memorable female friendships. Much like the popular gang from Sex and the City, female friendships have won our hearts many times in cinematic history. Today, let us take a look at the top five Hollywood films that revolved around the bonding and camaraderie among women.

#1 'Mamma Mia!'

Based on songs from the band ABBA, Mamma Mia! was a tale of love, friendship, and adventure. Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is about to marry her dream guy. Her mother Donna (Meryl Streep) decides to reunite with her best friends to make the wedding memorable. The film showed the tight-knit relationship that Donna and Sophie shared. Mamma Mia! is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#2 'Bandidas'

Maria Alvarez (Penelope Cruz) is a peasant whose father is killed and his farm is closed. Then we have Sara Sandoval (Salma Hayek), an elite member of Mexican society. Her father mysteriously dies after being poisoned. These two women become bandits to fulfill their agendas. Bandidas narrates how the duo eventually learns to get along. It is available on Apple TV and Prime Video.

#3 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants'

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants tells the story of four best friends who spend their first summer away from each other. To keep in contact, they pass a pair of jeans around that magically fits them all perfectly. Along with the pants, they also pass on their adventures. This adorable film is available on HBO Max, AMC, and Prime Video.

#4 'Charlie's Angels'

The first Charlie's Angels film, which was released in 2000, featured Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu in the lead. The trio goes undercover to retrieve a stolen voice ID software from the bad guys. While the three use their intelligence and martial arts skills to tackle situations, they also always have each other's backs. Charlie's Angels can be streamed on Prime Video.

#5 'Sister Act'

Sister Act followed Deloris (Whoopi Goldberg), a lounge singer who accidentally witnesses a murder. In order to avoid getting into trouble, she flees and hides in a convent under a witness protection program. And, soon Deloris bonds with the sisters, becoming a choir leader who teaches them how to boogie. Sister Act can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.