Entertainment

Box office clash: 'Elvis' takes edge over 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Box office clash: 'Elvis' takes edge over 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 28, 2022, 01:45 pm 3 min read

'Elvis' has opened to rave reviews globally.

What was being thought of as a photo finish turned out to be a clear demarcation between two cinematic masterpieces: Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick. The King of Rock and Roll's biography defeated Tom Cruise's action-adventure during the past weekend and raked in over a million dollars more. At the North American box office, Elvis generated $31.1M while Top Gun: Maverick earned $29.6M.

Context Why does this story matter?

Elvis is a major breakthrough role for Austin Butler, who has previously starred in films such as Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood and The Intruders.

On the other hand, Top Gun: Maverick has turned out to be the most successful film for Cruise in his four-decade-long career, despite the fact that it was released 36 years after its predecessor Top Gun (1986).

Details The films had tied last Sunday with $30.5M business

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis was released on June 24. Both the ambitious projects were battling it out over the weekend, with the blockbusters tying on Sunday with an approximate $30.5M collection. While Elvis' revenue was calculated through 3,906 screens, Cruise's film was screened at 3,948 venues. Notably, Top Gun: Maverick is still doing phenomenal business even though it is in its fifth week now.

Stastitics 'Elvis' cost $85M to make

Elvis is being hailed for accurately portraying the life of its legendary titular star Elvis Presley and bringing the "older generation" back to theaters. Reportedly, about 60% of its audience is over 35 years of age. The film, produced by Warner Bros., is mounted on a budget of $85M. Top Gun: Maverick, on the other hand, recently whizzed past the stupendous $1B mark worldwide.

Records 'Top Gun: Maverick' is enjoying phenomenal streak

While Butler may have defeated Cruise on the weekend, it is yet to be seen if it will end up anywhere close to the astonishing records pulled off by the Joseph Kosinski directorial. It is only the second film post-2019 to breach the $1B mark after Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. It has also trampled Doctor Strange 2 in worldwide collections.

Information All you need to know about 'Elvis'

The film also stars iconic Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, David Wenham, and Olivia DeJonge in key roles. Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby) wrote the screenplay with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner. The biopic chronicles Presley's life right from his childhood in Mississippi to his journey of ruling America with his rock 'n' roll music. Elvis is now playing in theaters.