'Top Gun: Maverick' rakes in over $1B at box office!

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 27, 2022, 06:24 pm 2 min read

'Top Gun: Maverick' has grossed over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick has been soaring high since its release on May 27 and the action film has now breached the $1B mark worldwide! Yes, that's correct. Not only does this make it Cruise's only film in four decades to achieve this distinction, but it's also the second film since 2019 to achieve this feat after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Context Why does this story matter?

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to Cruise-led 1986 superhit film Top Gun.

Being called a "cinematic masterpiece" and "shockingly good," the new film is being hailed for its flight visuals, prototypes, and for catering to the nostalgia of an entire generation.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it was mounted on a $170M budget and marked Cruise's return to celluloid after Mission: Impossible—Fallout (2018).

Stastistics 'Top Gun: Maverick' flew past 'Doctor Strange 2'

With this record, it has become the first film of 2022 to fly past the $1B mark worldwide, overtaking Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($943M). The film has scripted history without even being screened in China and Russia, regions which are considered two major movie markets. Previously, Cruise's most successful film was Mission: Impossible—Fallout with $791.1M globally.

Records 'Top Gun: Maverick' reached the mark in only 31 days!

It only took the action-adventure 31 days to reach the coveted numbers, while Spider-Man: No Way Home did this in 12 days. In June's first week, Top Gun: Maverick checked off the $500M mark, with "a $156M haul in the first four days." It is also Paramount Pictures' most successful release in the UK and Ireland. In India, it has made approx Rs. 34.3cr.

Information Film tied with 'Elvis' at box office this past weekend

Top Gun: Maverick only witnessed a dip of about 32% in the US market in its fifth week, with the total being $521.7M in the US and Canadian theaters. While the global blockbuster has entered the $1B club, it'll be interesting to see if Elvis will trample it in any way. Notably, both films are reported to have brought in $30.5M the past weekend.