Who is Nobojit Narzary, winner of 'DID L'il Masters'?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 27, 2022, 05:05 pm 2 min read

Nobojit Narzary was announced winner of 'Dance India Dance L'il Master's fifth season.

Nobojit Narzary, hailing from Assam, emerged as the winner of Dance India Dance L'il Masters' fifth season on Sunday night. The nine-year-old bagged the season's trophy and took home a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh for winning the title. He competed with Appun Pegu, Aadhyashree, Sagar Varpe, and Rishita Tanti in the finale. Pegu became the first runner-up. Here's all about Narzary.

Aspiration Sans father's support, Narzary pursued dream by staying with instructor

Narzary was part of choreographer Vaibhav's team on the ZEE TV show. Trained in hip hop, contemporary, and freestyle dance forms, Narzary has been training professionally over the last two years. Since his father doesn't support his passion, Narzary has been staying with his dance instructor. The young dancer wants to join the Indian Army in the future to fulfill his father's dream.

Quote 'A lot of good things coming my way'

Upon his victory, Narzary said, "DID L'il Masters has truly given me everything that I dreamed for." "I worked really hard to reach here and I danced my heart out every week. I made a lot of new friends through the show," he added. "I am sure that there are a lot of good things coming my way after winning this reality show."

Details Remo D'Souza praised Narzary, calling him 'fabulous performer'

About Narzary's victory, judge Remo D'Souza said, "Nobojit has been a fabulous performer, and I have seen his evolution at every stage of this season." "I must add that as a judge and mentor, I have thoroughly enjoyed this season, and I am glad that I was able to witness such amazing talent perform in front of us," the choreographer added.

Special guests 'JugJugg Jeeyo's cast was present during the finale

D'Souza was joined by actors Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy as the judges for the show, which was hosted by Jay Bhanushali. While first runner-up Pegu bagged Rs. 5L award, Aadhyashree was announced as the second runner-up winning an Rs. 3L prize. JugJugg Jeeyo's cast members Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul were the special guests for the finale.