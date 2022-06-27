Entertainment

Malayalam actor Vijay Babu arrested in sexual assault case

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 27, 2022, 04:41 pm 2 min read

Vijay Babu has been held in relation with a sexual assault case on Monday.

In relation to a sexual assault case, Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu was arrested by Kochi City Police on Monday, according to reports. He was arrested when he appeared before the officials at Ernakulam Town South Police Station for questioning. As he was granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala Supreme Court, he will be released on bail. Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual assault.

Context Why does this story matter?

Babu came under the scanner in April when a young female actor accused him of rape and sexual assault.

Babu was absconding after getting booked, coming live on Facebook from Dubai in the midst of it, where he named the survivor on social media.

Following this, he applied for anticipatory bail and returned to India only after securing it on June 1.

Details Babu to be taken to location of alleged rape

Deputy City Police Commissioner, Kochi, UV Kuriakose said Babu's arrest was recorded on Monday. After the arrest, he would be taken to various locations, including the place where he allegedly raped the young actor, to collect evidence. As part of Babu's anticipatory bail order, the police were given limited custody of him from Monday (June 27) to July 3 from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

Information Babu had been absconding for around 40 days

"If the investigating officer intends to arrest the petitioner, then he shall be released on bail on the petitioner executing a bond for Rs. 5,00,000 with two solvent sureties each," the court order had said, per The News Minute. Notably, apart from staying in Dubai, Babu also spent some days in Georgia before flying back to the country earlier this month.

History Babu attended AMMA meeting on Sunday, despite stay away promise

The complainant brought the charges against Babu on April 22 in Ernakulam. Then in May, Babu sent a letter announcing that he was stepping down from the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) till proved innocent. This came after a lot of pressure from AMMA's recently-formed Internal Committee. However, Babu reportedly attended the association's general body meeting on Sunday.