'Kaagaz 2': Anupam Kher begins shooting for his 526th film

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 27, 2022, 02:30 pm 3 min read

'Kaagaz 2' will be Anupam Kher's 526th film. (Photo credit: Twitter/@AnupamPKher)

Actor Anupam Kher is on a roll! After wrapping up work on his 525th film The Signature last week, the veteran has now started shooting his 526th project. Titled Kaagaz 2, it is a remake of the Malayalam film Nirnnayakam (2015). Its predecessor, Kaagaz was directed by Kher's close friend and actor Satish Kaushik, while the second one will be helmed by VK Prakash.

Kher is currently riding high on the success wave of The Kashmir Files which has done tremendous business both at the domestic and international box office.

Kaagaz 2 will reunite Kher with his The Kashmir Files co-star Darshan Kumaar who will play his son.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Kaagaz (2021) was appreciated for its novelty, so it'll be interesting to see what Kaagaz 2 offers.

Kher made the announcement on Monday on Twitter with clapboard in his hand. In a 38-second-long clip, he expressed gratitude toward his fans for showering love on him in his nearly four-decade-long career. He also wrote a special message for people hailing from small towns, asking them to keep working with grit and perseverance, and asking everyone to "celebrate life, celebrate cinema."

दोस्तों! आज मैं अपनी 526वीं फ़िल्म #Kaagaz2 शुरू करने जा रहा हूँ।हमेशा की तरह अपना प्यार और आशीर्वाद बनाए रखिये।इनकी ज़रूरत मुझे ज़िंदगी भर रहेंगी।

एक संदेश छोटे शहरों से आए लोगों के लिए-

मेहनत, लगन और ईमानदारी से काम करते रहिए! दुनिया की कोई ताक़त आपको नहीं रोक सकती! जय हो!🕉 pic.twitter.com/u8s4O3GKRc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 27, 2022

It's noteworthy that Prakash had also directed the original Malayalam version. Kaushik, the producer, said that Kaagaz 2 will "highlight issues that are true to life with an emotional treatment and a dash of humor." He also mentioned that the film will focus on "the power of official documents and "improving our system as films don't only highlight issues, but also suggest solutions."

Kaagaz 2 will be centered around human rights violations and will revolve around an ordinary man's travails to seek justice for his daughter who passes away due to a road protest. Moreover, speaking about the cast, Kaushik said, "Kher and Darshan [Kumaar] look great as father and son." He confirmed that he will also be playing a key role in the movie.

Apart from The Signature—which co-stars Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, and Manoj Joshi—the Special 26 actor will also be seen in Uunchai. Directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, the film also features Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Parineeti Chopra. Kher will be seen in Vidyut Jammwal and Dalip Tahil starrer IB71, a spy thriller helmed by National Award-winning director Sankalp Reddy (The Ghazi Attack).