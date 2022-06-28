Entertainment

'Modern Love Hyderabad' trailer dropped: Here are the highlights

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 28, 2022, 01:10 pm 2 min read

'Modern Love Hyderabad' will be released on July 8.

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video's anthology series titled Modern Love Hyderabad was dropped on Monday. The trailer gave us a sneak peek into all the six episodes of the anthology providing us with a clearer picture of what to expect from it. Modern Love Hyderabad is the Telugu version of the OTT giant's adaptation of the New York Times column Modern Love.

Context Why does this story matter?

Modern Love Hyderabad is the second Indian adaptation of the column.

The first adaptation titled Modern Love Mumbai was made in Hindi and was released on May 12, which opened to positive feedback.

A Tamil version of the column titled Modern Love Chennai is also in the making.

These are part of Prime Video's three local adaptations of the column.

Observation What did the trailer show?

The trailer was filled with many shades of love. We saw an overprotective father wary of his daughter's suitor; a couple who is trying to understand each other; a man dealing with abandonment issues that he faced as a child; and a couple who go on a date. Another tale focused on a young woman trying to get to terms with an older woman.

Details We'll get stories with different forms of love

Other than romantic relationships, the trailer hinted that the anthology will also deal with other forms of love such as filial love and a grandmother's relationship with her grandson. One can say that the anthology will show several dimensions of love going beyond romance. And, the trailer offered a glimpse into that multilayered world of the leading characters.

Information Meet the cast and crew of series

Revathy, Suhasini Hasan, Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Ritu Varma among others will be seen playing the lead roles in Modern Love Hyderabad. Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor has helmed three episodes and the rest of the three have been directed by filmmakers Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudhanam, and Venkatesh Maha. The anthology will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 8.