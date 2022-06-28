Entertainment

Katrina, Siddhant, Ishaan's 'Phone Bhoot' gets release date, first poster

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 28, 2022, 11:59 am 2 min read

'Phone Bhoot' will release theatrically on October 7. (Photo credit: Twitter/@SiddyChats)

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot finally has a release date. The film will be hitting theaters on October 7, announced the makers on Tuesday. Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, it has been directed by Mirzapur fame Gurmmeet Singh. Actors Jackie Shroff and Abhinay Raj Singh (Kaabil, Article 15) will also be seen in the film.

Context Why does this story matter?

Phone Bhoot marks the first association of the three leading stars and is Kaif's first film after her marriage to actor Vicky Kaushal.

Singh has received tremendous critical acclaim for the Mirzapur franchise, so his association with the project augments expectations.

Horror-comedy is a developing genre in Hindi cinema, with films like Stree, Roohi, Bhoot Police, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 popularizing this category.

Announcement Makers also released the first poster

The team took to social media to announce the release date, along with an eye-catching, mystical poster, and a quirky logo. Earlier, the makers had shared an introductory teaser of the "bhayaanak comedy" on Monday (June 27). Along with mentioning the names of the cast, it also gave us a glimpse into the horror world as we were greeted by a white-sari-clad woman.

Details It is Kaif's third film with Excel Entertainment

The upcoming horror comedy has been written by Jasvinder Singh Bath (Yamla Pagla Deewana 2) and Ravi Shankaran. They both had earlier collaborated on Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019). KU Mohanan (Don, Andhadhun) has helmed the cinematography. Interestingly, this is Kaif's third venture with Excel Entertainment; she has previously worked with the production house in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Baar Baar Dekho.

Projects All three lead actors have multiple projects in pipeline

Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. She has Tiger 3 and Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, was last seen in Khaali Peeli. He will now be seen in Pippa. Meanwhile, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is working on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which will reunite him with his Gehraiyaan co-star Ananya Panday.