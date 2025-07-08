Is India shutting down tomorrow? All about Bharat Bandh  

A nationwide strike, called "Bharat Bandh," will be observed on Wednesday. The protest has been called by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions and farmers' and rural workers' organizations. The strike aims to oppose government policies that are being criticized as pro-corporate and anti-worker. Organizers reportedly expect over 25 crore workers from both formal and informal sectors to join in the protest.

Participating unions Major national trade unions to participate in protest The protest will see participation from major national trade unions like the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC). Other participating bodies include the Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

Banking disruption Banking services likely to be affected The strike is likely to affect several sectors, including banking and financial services. Although banking unions have not confirmed any service disruptions, bandh organizers expect an impact on operations due to participation from public sector banks and cooperative banking sectors, per the Economic Times. Services such as branch operations, cheque clearance, and customer service may be impacted in several regions.

Office hours Schools, colleges, private offices likely to remain open However, schools, colleges, and private offices are likely to stay open, although normal operations may be disrupted due to transport issues. Public buses, taxis, and app-based cab services may also be impacted as trade unions and their affiliates stage protest rallies and road blockades in several cities. This could lead to delays or cancelations in local travel and logistical operations.

Transport impact No official announcement on railway strike While there is no official announcement regarding a nationwide railway strike on July 9, train services could be delayed or disrupted due to large-scale protests and road blockades. Railway unions have not officially supported the Bharat Bandh, but past strikes have seen protestors staging demonstrations near railway stations or tracks. Authorities are likely to increase security around key railway hubs to ensure smooth operations and avoid major disruptions.