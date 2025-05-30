What's the story

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade has claimed that the widely accepted story of Mughal Emperor Akbar's marriage to Rajput princess Jodha Bai is a fabrication.

Speaking at an event in Udaipur, Bagade said there is no mention of their marriage in the Akbarnama, which chronicles Akbar's reign.

He alleged that British historians were responsible for this historical inaccuracy, stating, "The British changed the history of our heroes."