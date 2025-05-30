'Mughal emperor Akbar married palace maid, not Jodha': Rajasthan governor
What's the story
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade has claimed that the widely accepted story of Mughal Emperor Akbar's marriage to Rajput princess Jodha Bai is a fabrication.
Speaking at an event in Udaipur, Bagade said there is no mention of their marriage in the Akbarnama, which chronicles Akbar's reign.
He alleged that British historians were responsible for this historical inaccuracy, stating, "The British changed the history of our heroes."
Claims
'King named Bharmal got him married to a maid'
"It is said that Jodha and Akbar got married...but it is a lie. There was a king named Bharmal, and he got the daughter of a maid married to Akbar," Bagade claimed.
The remarks reignite the debate regarding the historical account of the marriage of Amer king Bharmal's daughter and Akbar in 1569.
Amer, or Amber, was a Rajput kingdom near present-day Jaipur governed by the Kachwaha Rajputs before Sawai Jai Singh II relocated the headquarters to Jaipur in 1727.
Historical debate
Governor questions historical narratives, praises Maharana Pratap
The emperor is believed to have married Bharmal's daughter as part of a strategic alliance.
Historians often refer to her as Harka Bai or Mariam-uz-Zamani, but she is more popularly known as Jodha Bai.
Bagade also disputed the narrative of Maharana Pratap writing a treaty letter to Akbar, calling it misleading.
He said more is taught about Akbar than Maharana Pratap, whom he praised as a symbol of patriotism.
Education reform
Governor cites National Education Policy for historical correction
In a tribute to Maharana Pratap, an equestrian statue has been installed in Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.
Bagade also spoke about efforts under the new National Education Policy to correct historical inaccuracies.
He said these efforts are aimed at preparing the upcoming generations for future challenges while "preserving our culture and glorious history."