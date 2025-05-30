'Article 370 gave impression that Kashmir was separate': Salman Khurshid
Congress leader Salman Khurshid has praised the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir during a diplomatic visit to Indonesia.
Speaking to Indonesian think tanks and academia, he said the move ended the perception of Kashmir as a separate entity from India.
"Kashmir had a major problem...Much of that was reflected in the thinking of the government in an article called 370, which somehow gave an impression that it was separate from the rest of the country," he said.
Khurshid highlights positive outcomes post-abrogation
"But Article 370 was abrogated, and it was finally put to an end," he added.
Khurshid, who is part of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore under Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, emphasized that the abrogation has led to positive changes in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said there was a 65% voter turnout in subsequent elections, and an elected government was formed in the region.
Khurshid advocates for continuation of current developments
Khurshid also advocated for the continuation of these developments, saying it would not be advisable to undo the progress made in Kashmir.
"There's an elected government in Kashmir today...for people to want to undo everything that has happened," he said.
The Congress leader's remarks come after the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government moved a resolution seeking restoration of Article 370 shortly after assuming office last September.
Supreme Court's ruling settles Article 370 debate
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had opposed the move to restore Article 370, claiming it would never be reinstated.
The Congress, which initially opposed the abrogation, later accepted that the matter was legally settled after a Supreme Court ruling.
At the time of the abrogation in August 2019, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) fiercely opposed it, accusing the BJP government of violating democratic standards and the spirit of federalism.
Some also argued that Article 370 could not be amended unilaterally.