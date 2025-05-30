What's the story

Congress leader Salman Khurshid has praised the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir during a diplomatic visit to Indonesia.

Speaking to Indonesian think tanks and academia, he said the move ended the perception of Kashmir as a separate entity from India.

"Kashmir had a major problem...Much of that was reflected in the thinking of the government in an article called 370, which somehow gave an impression that it was separate from the rest of the country," he said.