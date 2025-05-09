Why red cross symbols are appearing on Indian hospital rooftops
What's the story
Several hospitals across India have started painting large red crosses on their rooftops.
The precaution comes in light of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan and is meant to identify medical facilities.
The initiative would also protect them under international law in case of possible air raids or military action.
The red cross symbol is universally recognized and protected under the Geneva Conventions, a body of international treaties ensuring humanitarian protections in armed conflicts.
Global recognition
Red cross symbol's significance
Under these rules, hospitals and other medical establishments cannot be attacked.
Clearly marking them with a red cross ensures they are easily identifiable from the air by all parties.
Per reports, government hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Associated Hospital and Government Medical College in Kathua, have already painted red cross signs on rooftops.
Hospital authorities have also taken further precautions, including stocking up on emergency supplies and organizing blood donation drives to prepare for any possible large-scale emergencies.
Statewide initiative
Telangana hospitals instructed to paint red cross symbols
Similarly, all government and private hospitals in Hyderabad and Telangana have been directed to paint large red cross symbols on a 12x12-foot white background. They should be visible from the sky.
Dr. A Narendra Kumar, Director of Medical Education in Telangana, confirmed the work is being undertaken by the Telangana Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation.
Till now, red crosses have been painted on 164 of 287 hospitals in the state.
Twitter Post
Red cross on top of MP hospital
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Red cross symbol painted on rooftops of hospitals in Gwalior— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025
Gajra Raja Medical College Dean Dr RKS Dhakad says, "Whenever guidelines are issued with regards to national security, as can be seen in the ongoing situation against Pakistan, all the… pic.twitter.com/RIvyv6brTM
National directive
Madhya Pradesh hospitals also comply with red cross marking
Medical institutions in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, including the Gajra Raja Medical College, have also painted the red cross.
College dean Dr. RKS Dhakad said the marking was as per national security instructions by the Indian government and ensured hospitals weren't struck accidentally.
Elsewhere, the Uttarakhand government has placed the health sector on alert and cancelled leaves of all doctors.
State Health Secretary Dr. Rajesh Kumar said currently, 13,000 beds are available in the government setup.