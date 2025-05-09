What's the story

Chandigarh has banned hoarding of essential commodities, including rice, wheat, sugar, and fuel.

The decision was taken under the Essential Commodities Act in light of rising India-Pakistan tensions.

All traders will also have to declare their current stock to the Department of Food and Supplies within three days.

The Chandigarh District Magistrate issued the notice declaring that certain individuals/entities are engaged in hoarding and unauthorized stockpiling of essential food items, including petrol, diesel, and other daily necessities.