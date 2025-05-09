Chandigarh bans hoarding of essential commodities amid India-Pakistan tensions
What's the story
Chandigarh has banned hoarding of essential commodities, including rice, wheat, sugar, and fuel.
The decision was taken under the Essential Commodities Act in light of rising India-Pakistan tensions.
All traders will also have to declare their current stock to the Department of Food and Supplies within three days.
The Chandigarh District Magistrate issued the notice declaring that certain individuals/entities are engaged in hoarding and unauthorized stockpiling of essential food items, including petrol, diesel, and other daily necessities.
Official directive
District Magistrate's notice on hoarding
The notice said such practices were leading to "artificial scarcity, abnormal price rise, and potential law and order issues," and if not stopped, could "cause disturbance to public peace, affect essential supplies, and disrupt normal life" in the Union Territory."
As a result, the ban was imposed "to safeguard public interest and maintain smooth availability of essential goods.
Residents have also been urged to report instances of hoarding, black marketing, or price manipulation.
Fuel availability
Indian Oil Corporation assures ample fuel stocks
Earlier, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) also assured the public that it has sufficient fuel stocks across the country.
It said operational lines are smooth and there is no need for panic buying, as "fuel and LPG are readily available at all our outlets."
IOCL's assurance came after videos of people queuing outside petrol pumps went viral on social media following 'Operation Sindoor,' which targeted nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK.