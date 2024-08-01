In short Simplifying... In short BJP leader Singh has proposed the creation of a new, modern, and high-tech city, "NaMo Nagar", in each Indian state to accelerate urbanization and boost the economy.

'NaMo Nagar' proposed for economic growth

BJP leader proposes 'NaMo Nagar' cities to boost Indian economy

03:10 pm Aug 01, 2024

What's the story Dr Bhim Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP), has proposed the establishment of high-tech cities, dubbed "NaMo Nagar," in each state. Singh has suggested that the matter be taken up during the discussion on the private members' bill scheduled for Friday. A private members' bill is a legislative proposal that is initiated by an MP, who is not a minister. The objective of Singh's bill is to stimulate economic growth and enhance infrastructure through urbanization.

In his proposal, Singh noted that urbanization has increased significantly in the country in recent decades, with the population of cities and towns growing faster than the rural population. However, the rate of urbanization remains quite low, he said. Singh referenced the government's 2015 mission to develop 100 smart cities across India, focusing on sustainable and inclusive urban development to boost urbanization.

He cited Chandigarh as an example of successful urban design and efficient public transport systems that have reduced congestion and improved residents' quality of life. Additionally, Singh mentioned the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), a 2015 initiative aimed at enhancing basic services and infrastructure in urban areas. "Despite all the facts, news of the condition of cities being hellish is often reported..., Delhi and the economic capital, Mumbai are also no exception to this situation," he stated.

"The House urges upon the Government to build one new, modern and hi-tech city named "NaMo Nagar" in each state of the country," Singh added. It is now up to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha or Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha to decide whether a private bill should be admitted. According to PRS Legislative Research, no private member's bill has been passed since 1970; only 14 such bills have been passed in total, six of them in 1956.