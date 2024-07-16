In short Simplifying... In short Kim Kardashian faced backlash online for posing with a Ganesha idol in a photo from the Ambani wedding in India, which she later deleted.

Critics on Reddit accused her of disrespecting Indian traditions by using the idol as a prop.

Kim Kardashian sparks controversy with Ganesha idol

Netizens slam Kim Kardashian for disrespectful pose with Lord Ganesha

By Tanvi Gupta 01:12 pm Jul 16, 202401:12 pm

What's the story American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently sparked controversy by using a Ganesha idol as a prop during a photoshoot at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The event, which took place from Friday to Sunday, saw the attendance of several celebrities including Kardashian and her sister Khloe. The contentious photo, featuring Kardashian resting her face on the Hindu idol, was later removed from her Instagram post following brutal criticism.

The post was perceived as disrespectful to Indian traditions

In a now-deleted picture, Kardashian shared a glimpse of herself wearing a white Manish Malhotra lehenga embellished with gold threadwork and intricate embellishments. She accessorized with statement jewelry and posed at The Taj Mahal Hotel. One of the photos showed her with a Ganesha idol. The caption read, "Diamonds and Pearls for the Ambani wedding." The post sparked controversy for perceived disrespect toward Indian traditions.

'Using Ganesha as a prop for her trashy photo ops...'

The controversy surrounding Kardashian's photo was widely discussed on Reddit, where users criticized her for using the Ganesha idol as a prop. One user stated, "Not Kim using Ganesha as a prop for her trashy photo ops. This woman needs to get a clue and FAST. Nita Aunty, educate your guests." Meanwhile, another said, "Did she remove it from her post? I swiped through and it isn't there anymore, but I'm not surprised that she did something like this."

Kim and Khloe's actions may impact their popularity in India

Some Reddit users suggested that Kardashian's actions could negatively affect her popularity among the Indian audience. One user commented, "That isn't helping her gain any favors from the Indian audience that she is after. What a dumb$$$." Another added, "Guess what she doesn't even care about the Indian audience lol, she got money attending the wedding, and that's it." Notably, in another incident, Kardashian's sister Khloe stirred controversy by referring to Malhotra as a "local designer."

Meanwhile, Ambani-Merchant's wedding will be featured in 'The Kardashians'

The TV reality stars were in Mumbai to attend the multi-day wedding of billionaire heir Ambani and Merchant. Notably, the sisters were welcomed with a traditional arti ceremony upon their arrival on July 11. They also took an autorickshaw ride wearing bindis and embracing Indian traditions, all while filming for their show, The Kardashians, during their stay in the city.