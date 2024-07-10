In brief Simplifying... In brief Cardi B turned heads at Disneyland Paris, donning a black floral maxi dress and a $12K Chanel bag.

The outing was part of her daughter Kulture's birthday celebration, which began with a private plane ride and Hello Kitty-themed treats.

Cardi B celebrates daughter's birthday at Disneyland

Spotted! Cardi B flaunts $12K Chanel bag at Disneyland Paris

What's the story Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B was recently seen at Disneyland Paris, sporting a Chanel XXL travel bag worth over $12,000. She was there to celebrate her daughter Kulture's sixth birthday with her separated partner, fellow rapper Offset. The couple navigated the theme park hand in hand, with Cardi B's extravagant silver purse drawing attention. In an Instagram Story, she captured moments of the celebration including a video where she urged Offset to "smile for the camera!"

Fashion choices

What Cardi B and Offset wore for their fun trip

Cardi B's outfit for the day was a black floral-print halter-top maxi dress, paired with matching ballet flats and layered silver necklaces. Her hair was styled straight with thick bangs. However, the showstopper of the evening was undoubtedly the Chanel bag! On the other hand, Offset complemented her in a long-sleeved graphic T-shirt, black-and-white ombre cargo shorts, rubber clogs with socks, and a thick silver chain.

Birthday bash

Kulture's birthday celebration began with a private plane ride

The birthday festivities for Kulture started with a private plane ride, where she and her friends were dressed in beautiful white dresses with large tulle skirts. They enjoyed Hello Kitty goodies along with chicken fingers and macaroni & cheese before landing in Paris. Upon arrival, they switched into more comfortable attire and accessorized their outfits with matching Minnie's ears. To note, Cardi B and Offset are also parents to a son, Wave Set Cephus.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the pictures of her expensive possession

Relationship

Cardi B and Offset share a complicated relationship

Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been a rollercoaster since the start. They first sparked romance in 2017, married secretly in September, and faced cheating rumors in 2018 before welcoming their daughter, Kulture. Despite announcing a split in December 2018, they reconciled thereafter. However, Cardi confirmed their split again in December 2023 but has been spotted with Offset at public events, fueling reconciliation rumors. Recent speculation also suggests they might be expecting their third child together.