Ajay Devgn never wanted to become actor, reveals Tabu
In a recent interview with India Today, acclaimed actor Tabu shared some intriguing insights about her co-star and childhood friend, Ajay Devgn. She revealed that Devgn, who is set to appear alongside her in the forthcoming film Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, never initially intended to pursue acting. "He never wanted to be an actor. He used to make these short films," Tabu stated, highlighting his early passion for cinema and aspiration to become a director.
Tabu discussed unique bond with Devgn
Tabu, who has known Devgn since their early teens, spoke about the comfort and ease in their relationship due to their long-standing friendship. "He is my brother's childhood friend. So we kind of grew up together," she explained. According to Tabu, this unique bond distinguishes her relationship with Devgn from her associations with other male co-stars.
Producers call Devgn whenever Tabu has professional issues
The A Suitable Boy actor disclosed that producers often turn to Devgn when they face difficulties with her. "Whenever I had issues with a producer or a filmmaker, they would go ahead and call Ajay and say, 'You talk to her. She is not shooting or promoting the film,'" she admitted. Despite this, Tabu emphasized that Devgn respects her decisions and never tries to influence her. "He respects my space," she affirmed. AMKDT has been postponed from its Friday release.