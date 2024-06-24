In brief Simplifying... In brief The sequel to the 2003 film 'Ishq Vishq', 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', raked in around ₹3.55cr in its opening weekend.

The film, featuring Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal, Rohit Saraf, and Pashmina Roshan, continues the original's narrative of intricate friendships and romances.

Saraf expressed his excitement about the film, stating it allowed him to connect with audiences on a deeper level. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' box office collection: Day 3

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' collects less than ₹4cr in opening weekend

By Tanvi Gupta 11:09 am Jun 24, 202411:09 am

What's the story The Gen Z adaptation of the beloved 2003 film Ishq Vishk, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, hit theaters on Friday amid high expectations. Despite featuring a youthful cast and a revamped storyline tailored for younger audiences, the movie fell short of expectations at the box office. Within three days of its release, it only managed to garner nearly ₹4cr, painting a disappointing picture for its commercial success. Here's a breakdown of collections on Day 3.

Collection

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' total collection stands at ₹3.55cr

Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the film earned ₹1cr on its opening day, followed by ₹1.2cr on the second day. It witnessed a slight uptick in collection and earned an estimated ₹1.40cr on the third day, taking the total revenue to approximately ₹3.55cr. Ishq Vishk Rebound had an overall 17.69% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with the highest audience turnout observed during evening shows at 25.40%.

Sequel storyline

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' continues 2003's 'Ishq Vishq' legacy

Ishq Vishk Rebound, a "spiritual" sequel to the 2003 film maintains the original's narrative of complex friendships and love lives. The original movie featured Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasurywala. Meanwhile, the sequel features Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal alongside Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan (Hrithik Roshan's cousin). The film is directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, with a team of writers including Vaishali Naik, Vinay Chhawal, and Ketan Pedgaonkar.

Actor's insight

When Saraf shared excitement over 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'

In a recent interview with PTI, Saraf expressed his enthusiasm about being part of Ishq Vishk Rebound. He stated, "I feel, no matter how serious an actor you are, I think one would always want to have an opportunity in life where they can kind of sink in slow motion and dance...This was the first time I ever got to do that in a film..." Saraf added that this experience helped him connect with audiences on a deeper level.